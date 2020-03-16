ConExpo ends day early but on a high

ConExpo 2020 may have ended a day early due to the coronavirus, but feedback and numbers show that the event was still success.

“The crowd was much better than expected under the circumstances and most importantly, the right buyers were on the show floor,” said IFPE show chairperson and global marketing manager of HydraForce Inc, David Price. “We were very pleased with the strong showing from the 300-plus exhibitors at IFPE 2020, and we are looking forward to the 2023 show.”

With growing concerns about COVID-19, show management worked closely with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Southern Nevada Health District to make sure exhibitors, vendors and attendees were provided with heightened cleaning services and hand sanitisers to help reduce the spread of germs and enable show participation to stay healthy onsite at the show.

“The management team at ConExpo made a very difficult decision to close the show a day early,” said Ingo Schiller, President and CEO of Tadano America Corporation. “We appreciate their leadership and we look forward to ConExpo 2023.”

Registrations for the show totalled over 130,000. At the conclusion of the show, cancellations from international attendees totalled less than 1%.

“We refer to ConExpo as the ‘heavy metal’ show, but it’s more than that. It’s also small equipment, education and technology. And that was reflected in every way this week,” said Mary Erholtz, vice president of marketing at Superior Industries and ConExpo 2020 show chairperson. “Organisers of ConExpo have a legacy of building and innovating on previous shows, and the 2020 gathering extends that record of success. This has been one of the best editions of ConExpo ever.”

Exhibitors across the show, from the Festival Grounds to North Hall to Bronze Lot to South Hall, expressed enthusiasm for the tremendous engagement they received from contractors and producers looking to purchase equipment.

“Tuesday for us was record breaking in terms of leads and attendance at our booth, which is how we measure how successful the show is for us,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat. “We had more people to our booth on the first day than all of the 2017 show. This is a one-every-three-years show, and our dealers and customers were really excited to be here.”

