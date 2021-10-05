Manitou’s CEO and chair both win Entrepreneur of the Year award

Manitou Group is celebrating as Jacqueline Himsworth, chairman of its board of directors, and Michel Denis, the OEM’s president and CEO, have been voted Entrepreneurs of the Year for the West region of France.

Organized by the consultancy EY, this award pays tribute to entrepreneurs who lead growth companies which balance social responsibility with a sustainable business model.

Dating back nearly 30 years, the Entrepreneur of the Year award is presented to highly committed entrepreneurs who contribute to the sustainable growth of their firm.

From among the 35 entrants shortlisted, Manitou Group received votes from the judging panel made up of entrepreneurs from the West Region of France. The powerful development of Manitou Group twinned with a strong industrial footprint in the western part of France were factors that contributed to the success of the leadership duo’s candidacy. The judges also highlighted the group’s international development, its strong resilience and the strategic decisions taken at the height of the 2020 crisis.

Manitou Group has adopted an ambitious strategic roadmap based on investment and growth. For many years, the Group has also pursued an active CSR policy, presented in July earlier this year at the event On the Way Up.

“I am very proud to receive this award which I dedicate to all our Manitou Group employees; it is a wonderful human and family adventure,” says Himsworth. “Alongside all the members of the Board of Directors, we remain committed to perpetuating an entrepreneurial spirit thanks to the excellent work that Michel Denis and his teams have been doing for many years.”

“This award is the result of a collective endeavour,” says Denis. “My determination to reinforce our culture of collaboration, with the Board of Directors and our employees, remains intact. I strongly believe that this will help us provide event more value to our customers. This award acknowledges the historical success of all the people who made the group what it is today.”

Thanks to this accolade, Jacqueline Himsworth and Michel Denis will feature among the nominees at the national final of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award on November 16 in Paris, where the winner will be chosen from among all the regional winners.