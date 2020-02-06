JCB launches new dumper at Executive Hire Show

JCB used this week’s Executive Hire Show to launch their 1T-2 high-tip site dumper designed specifically to meet the needs of the rental industry.

This EU Stage V compliant 1.0-tonne machine features a host of safety improvements, including the availability of an optional Smart Safety pack, designed in cooperation with leading plant hire customers and JCB dealers.

The 1T-2 is powered by a 16.1kW (21.6hp) diesel engine that meets the emissions regulations without any requirement for exhaust after-treatment, reducing cost and downtime for customers. The machine is equipped with a drive inhibit system, preventing travel unless the seatbelt is in use and an initial movement alarm, that provides an audible warning before travel commences. An electric parking brake is now standard, while JCB’s Twinlock drive is available as an option. Twinlock controls the rotation of each wheel motor, to provide maximum traction in difficult ground conditions.

In response to consultations with leading plant hire customers and JCB dealers, the 1T-2 is also offered with an optional Smart Safety pack. This includes an intelligent tilt prevention warning system (patent pending) using proven technology from JCB’s market-leading Loadall telescopic handler range. It is designed to prevent the skip being raised when the dumper is sitting on dangerously uneven ground.

A visual gauge sits above the main console, with a series of lights running from green, through amber to red. As the skip is raised or tipped, the system senses if the machine is leaning to the side or forwards or backwards, causing a potentially unstable situation. If the lights reach the amber stage, an audible warning is given to notify the operator, to either lower the skip, or move the machine to more stable ground conditions.

The new dumper features:

1kW (21.6hp) EU Stage V diesel engine requiring no aftertreatment

Drive inhibit system ensuring operator use of seatbelt

Initial movement alarm to warn other site personnel of travel

Optional Twinlock drive system ensuring maximum traction on poor ground

Smart Safety option incorporating a tip-alert alarm, reduced speed and wider track

In the event that the machine is tipped over, the system will stop the engine to prevent internal damage and prevent re-starting for a set duration. Where the optional JCB LiveLink telematics system is installed, it will also send a notification to the fleet manager that the machine has been tipped over. The Smart Safety pack also includes the option for the dealer to reduce the machine’s maximum travel speed, which is particularly useful for less experienced operators.

Customers can order the machine with a wider track for additional stability. This uses an increase in wheel offset to raise the width of the machine from 850mm to 988mm, still allowing access through a standard 1m doorway. The increased track boosts machine stability by 16%, further increasing safety on rougher site conditions.

With the addition of the Stage V engine and this wide range of operator and site safety systems, the JCB 1T-2 remains the safest, most productive, 1.0-tonne compact site dumper for plant hire customers.