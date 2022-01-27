Futureworx partners with National Highways to showcase future construction sites

National Highways has confirmed participation at this year’s Futureworx technology event.The event, which will take place 30 th and 31 st March 2022 at the East of England Arena, Peterborough, will showcase what the construction site of the future will look like – embracing immersive technologies and exploring and cutting edge innovations and the power of Data.

There will be a focus on people plant interface management, telematics, the connected site, GPS systems, safety systems and advances in autonomous and electric and hydrogen machinery. The event aims to highlight sustainability, productivity and advances in future fuels such as hydrogen, electric and HVO.

As advances in technology and the introduction of Connected and Autonomous Plant (CAP) are transforming activities across the UK construction sector. CAP offers potential in a wide range of applications including the remote collection of data for design, autonomous extraction and movement of materials and robotic construction.

Futureworx, National Highways, HS2 and the Sustainability Supply Chain School, will bring together industry professionals keen to find out what is in the pipeline of ideas and technology which will shape tomorrow’s construction equipment experience. The two-day event will also include conference sessions, live product demonstrations and technical talks.

In June 2020, National Highways and i3P jointly launched a CAP roadmap with the aim of making it business as usual by 2035. The roadmap was developed collaboratively with over 75 organisations and addresses the technical, business and legislative challenges, split into three key themes of people and society; technology and hardware and data and digital techniques.

“If the Roadmap vision is realised, this has potential efficiency and productivity savings of £200Bn for the UK construction sector by 2040,” says Amer Essa, innovation and continuous improvement innovation advisor at National Highways.

HS2 Ltd – the specialist company established to build Britain’s new high speed railway network – is the latest high-profile partner for the upcoming Futureworx event in the UK.

“Futureworx will provide the HS2 team with the perfect platform to showcase their use of new technologies to design the station of the future, demonstrate their progress and achievements in building a low carbon railway that will change the way we travel in Britain,” says Suneeta Johal, CEO at the Construction Equipment Association (CEA).