Flash Battery wins Gold recognition at Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies

For the fourth consecutive year, Flash Battery has received the Deloitte award given to Italian companies which have excelled in strategy, capabilities and innovation, corporate culture and commitment, governance and performance, and internationalisation and sustainability.

“Being one of the 78 Italian companies to receive this recognition, for the fourth time gives us great pride in our daily work and the constant commitment which we put into technological innovation and a culture of sustainable enterprise aimed at the well-being of our stakeholders. ” says Marco Righi, Flash Battery’s CEO and founder. “It was exactly one year ago that we inaugurated our new plant in Sant’Ilario d’Enza. Above all, we are celebrating the tenth anniversary of the founding of our company, which has already received multiple awards as the best young company in the Emilia-Romagna region, with an average employee age of below 35.”

Flash Battery is also currently unveiling the latest release of its Flash Data Centre at Bauma, where Flash Battery is also finalist in the special innovation award.

The software is our proprietary automatic real-time data control system, which harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide predictive maintenance for the 15,000+ Flash Battery batteries operational around the world, alongside advanced planning of extraordinary maintenance work, preventing expensive downtime and thus saving users time and money.

“This system also allows planning of the replacement of end-of-life batteries in entire fleets, optimising and reducing the cost of disposal and making the process of re-using components more efficient thanks to the component blockchain,” says Righi.