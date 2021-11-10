Flash Battery wins Best Managed Company for the third time

Flash Battery, the Italian manufacturer of lithium batteries for industrial machinery and electric vehicles, has landed the Best Managed Companies award for the third time. The award acknowledges Italian companies that excelled in strategy, capabilities and innovation, corporate culture, commitment and sustainability.

The Sant’Ilario d’Enza-based company was named among the 74 highest-performing businesses in Italy as assessed by Deloitte Private in partnership with Elite, the programme of the Italian stock exchange that supports the development and growth of high-potential companies, Confindustria, and Milan’s ALTIS-Università Cattolica.

“This time the recognition has a special flavour”, said Marco Righi, CEO of Flash Battery. “It not only coincided with the opening of our new headquarters but also because it is proof of our sustained development in this second year of Covid-19, which has brought a new increase in staff, revenue growth of nearly 30% and stronger international partnerships on EU-funded projects for a carbon-neutral continent by 2050.”

Flash Battery’s new HQ building was built over an area of 20,000 square metres, that’s five times the size of the previous factory. The production area takes up 3,200 square metres, allowing for expansion of up to 5,000 square metres and 150 workstations. The facility also provides 1,500 square metres of office and research space.

“Congratulations to Flash Battery on this important recognition”, said Ernesto Lanzillo, Deloitte Partner and Deloitte Private Leader, and Andrea Restelli, Deloitte Partner and BMC manager. “This year’s award, like the previous, took place during an unfolding pandemic that affected Italian businesses in significant and varied ways. What made the real difference was that the winning companies demonstrated an impressive ability to adapt and respond to the adversities of the pandemic and financial crisis.”