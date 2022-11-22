Doosan ADT lands 2022 Highest Retained Value Award

The Doosan DA30 Articulated Dump Truck (ADT) has won the EquipmentWatch 2022 Highest Retained Value (HRV) Award for Rear Dump Trucks. This is one of 30 award categories covering construction, lift/access and agricultural equipment, all powered by EquipmentWatch’s industry-leading database and more than nine million market observations. The awards are a culmination of more than 100 analyst hours reviewing and ranking more than 27,000 equipment models.

According to EquipmentWatch, the data-driven awards recognize excellence among construction, lift and agricultural equipment manufacturers. EquipmentWatch uses proprietary algorithms, depreciation schedules and other data, and their analysts predict which equipment will give customers a greater return on investment five years into the future.

EquipmentWatch produces the leading database information products for the construction equipment industry and is the world leader in independent, third-party heavy equipment research, serving more than 15,000 professional, high-volume construction, agricutural and lift/access data users.

“Our Doosan ADTs are known for their performance, durability and reliability,” said Beka Nemstsveridze, ADT product manager at Doosan. “We are delighted to win this Highest Retained Value award from EquipmentWatch, which confirms for our dealers and customers that they are making the right choice with Doosan.”

Best-in-class

The latest generation ADTs from Doosan are the DA30-7 and DA45-7 Stage V compliant models. The DA30-7 and DA45-7 have payloads of 28 and 41 tonne, respectively. The DA30-7 is powered by the Scania Stage V compliant DC09 9 litre diesel engine providing 276 kW (375 HP) of power. The DA45-7 is driven by the Scania Stage V DC13 13 litre diesel engine with an output of 368 kW (500 HP).

Like all Doosan ADTs, the DA30-7 and DA45-7 models feature an articulation hinge positioned behind the turning ring to provide equal weight distribution to the front axle even during maximum steer articulation. This combined with a free-swinging rear tandem bogie ensures equal distribution of weight to each wheel and guarantees permanent 6-wheel contact and drive for equal power distribution and excellent performance particularly on difficult terrains such as soft ground, uneven surfaces, very steep slopes, tight turns or a combination of all of these difficult conditions.

Collectively, the forward turning point, the unique tandem bogie and the sloping rear frame results in ‘best in class’ rough and soft terrain capabilities. The unique body shape and sloping frame ensure equal load distribution on all the wheels making these machines the best haulers for soft terrain work. The design of the articulation also provides equal load distribution on the wheels on both the left and right hand side when turning, which is very important for the traction and stability of the machines.

Complementing these standard, market-leading 6×6 ADT models, Doosan has now launched a new 4×4 version of the DA45-7 ADT. Intended to compete with rigid dump trucks (RDTs) in the 40-tonne class, the new 4×4 ADT was one of several world premieres from Doosan at Bauma 2022.

In the new 4×4 ADT, the front truck and cab unit is the same as in the 6×6 models, with modifications being made on the rear dumper unit only. Featuring a ZF EP8-420 transmission, the 4×4 DA45-7 is a two-axle ADT with twin wheels at the rear, and with a dumper section similar to that on RDTs in the 40-tonne class.