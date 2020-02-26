ConExpo monitoring coronavirus but show set to go ahead

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), organiser of ConExpo 2020, affirmed the show is set to take place as planned next moth in Las Vegas.

The association is closely monitoring COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, and is taking necessary steps and precautions to ensure a safe and productive ConExpo show experience.

“The shows are just two weeks away and we understand the concern about COVID-19 may be of concern,” said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo show director. “We want to be as transparent as possible and share information about the proactive steps we are taking to address concerns.”

“Our top priority continues to be focused on the health and safety of all participants at ConExpo 2020, including attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff, industry partners, and others involved in the show. We are closely monitoring the news and will follow any protocols that are provided by the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organisation.”

Hand sanitiser will be available in all registration areas, media rooms, information stands, the international trade centre, meeting/education spaces, workforce and VIP areas. Further, staff will also be cleaning those areas more frequently, especially tables, keyboards/screens, door handles. Hand sanitiser stations will be located throughout the grounds.

“Rest assured, we are adhering to all guidance and recommended safety measures issued by the World Health Organisation and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local health organisations,” continued Wuesthoff. “We are encouraging attendees to take common-sense precautions and follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of illness. We have also been working with the Las Vegas Convention Center, the airport authority and area hotels and resorts to coordinate appropriate safety procedures.

Many of the top exhibitors have been onsite for weeks moving in equipment and setting up booth space. These exhibitors have been following the move-in schedule protocols. It is anticipated that all exhibitors will be moved in and ready for the shows’ opening day on Tuesday, March 10.

“We are taking COVID-19 very seriously and are fully invested and prepared to host a successful show,” said Wuesthoff. “Ultimately, we encourage everyone to make responsible decisions and stay home if they are sick.”