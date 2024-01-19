Case IH lands two Good Design Awards

Case IH has been recognized as a 2023 Good Design Award Winner for its Farmall 75C Electric and Steiger Quadtrac 715 tractors. The award, presented by the Chicago Athenaeum, showcases global industrial innovation and cutting-edge graphical designs.

Both the Farmall 75C Electric and Quadtrac 715 already boast award-winning pedigree with Farm Machine 2024 and ASABE AE50 Awards respectively.

ABOVE: The Farmall 75C Electric is Case IH’s first fully electric tractor

“The principle behind the development of the Quadtrac 715 is not simply more power,” says Franz Josef Silber, Case IH product marketing manager for high- horsepower and 4wd tractors. “Our aim was to create a machine that matches the requirements of our region’s largest farms, to operate implements at their ideal speed, producing higher workrates and allowing operations to be performed at the ideal time, even in tough working conditions, to make the most of short weather windows. We also wanted to ensure soil protection via a bigger footprint and fewer passes, which also means greater efficiency and minimal trafficked land”.

Farmall 75C Electric

Revealed publicly at Farm Progress Show 2023, the Farmall 75C Electric is Case IH’s first fully electric tractor. Sporting a brand-new design with diesel-like performance and power, the tractor is designed for agriculture’s toughest jobs.

The electrification of the Farmall coupled with the reduction in wear and tear on parts and maintenance costs, can provide users with a reduction in operating expenses when compared to diesel tractors. Offboard digital features and additional automation capabilities like Safety Mode let farmers operate the vehicle with far more efficiency.

Quadtrac 715

Launched in 2023, the Quadtrac 715 was created to fulfill the customer need of increased productivity. Case IH focused on addressing the customer pain point of how to increase productivity by pulling larger implements at faster speeds while simultaneously enhancing the operator experience.

The most powerful Quadtrac tractor purposefully addresses this challenge delivering 778 peak engine horsepower, greater traction with reduced compaction enhanced LED lighting to extend daily operations into the night, and a new hood that provides both improved service access and a signature new look that designates new levels of technology and performance that Case IH strives to provides its customers.

“From Farm Machine 2024, to ASABE and now Good Design, Case IH is being recognised for the innovations we’re making to serve farmers,” added Harris. “Awards are nice, but we never stop at ‘good enough’. Evolution is in our blood at Case IH, and we are honored to receive recognition from prestigious organisations like Good Design.”