In relation to the requirements of the ordinance issued by the Italian Ministry of Health and the Veneto Region concerning Codiv-19, the board of directors of Veronafiere SpA, the leading direct organiser of the fair, has decided to postpone the events scheduled for March and early April 2020.

Therefore, the 31st edition of SaMoTer has been postponed from 21-25 March to 16-20 May 2020.