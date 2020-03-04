Coronavirus forces Hannover Messe cancellation

As a result of the current situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), Deutsche Messe is postponing Hannover Messe, originally scheduled from April 20 to 24, 2020, to July 13 to 17 2020.

The Hannover Region Health Authority has reassessed the current situation and highly recommends that the Robert Koch Institute’s guidelines for major event be observed and implemented. These include comprehensive health-protection measures when organising trade fairs.

Those requirements cannot be met by Deutsche Messe in such a short period of time. In addition, implementing them would have an adverse impact on the smooth organisation of our events to such an extent that we could no longer guarantee that our exhibitors and visitors would be able to achieve their event-related goals.

The health of our exhibitors, visitors, employees and the general public is a top priority for Deutsche Messe.The new date for Hannover Messe is therefore 13 to 17 July 2020.

Your admission ticket will of course continue to remain valid. The purchase of a new ticket for the new event timeframe is NOT necessary. If you have any questions regarding your ticket, please contact our ticket hotline at +49 511 89-37777.