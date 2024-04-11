AEM plans interactive US summer tour

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), organisers of ConExpo, has announced a 20-state interactive mobile tour, visiting 80 communities to celebrate American off-highway equipment manufacturing.

The tour launches this summer at Weiler in Knoxville, Iowa on July 1 and continues through October where the tour will culminate at our final stop at Komatsu in Milwaukee. In between our bus will stop at 80 member companies to celebrate the impact of the U.S. equipment manufacturing industry and tell the story of the 2.3 million men and women of our industry who help build, power, and feed the world by manufacturing the equipment that is important to, quite frankly, build, power and feed the world.

ABOVE: the AEM’s 20-state interactive mobile tour begins on July 1

The tour will help raise awareness of the importance of the off-highway equipment industry by celebrating with our member companies in their communities, recognizing the men and women who work hard with grit and determination and a can-do attitude that is so much a part of the American way of life. Our goal is to harness the voices and stories of our member companies, to strengthen our industry and showcase how important it is to modern society.

Many of these events will be open to the public and users are invited to attend. Options include: