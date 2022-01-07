VIDEO: How John Deere revealed its autonomous tractor to the world

John Deere held an era-defining press conference at CES in Las Vegas this week (ends January 7) in which it unveiled its market-ready fully autonomous 8R tractor. Autonomous features have been gradually appearing in production agricultural vehicles over the past few years, with some OEMs even making fully autonomous vehicles available to market on a small scale. But this machine, from one of the biggest names in the industry, looks set to be the one that really marks the beginning of a new era – the mainstream move to autonomous farming. This video shows the entire press conference and features input and explanation from John Deere’s chief technology officer, Jahmy Hindman.