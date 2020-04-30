RCT automates new Caterpillar loader

World-leading autonomous solutions specialist RCT is proud to be the first independent technology provider to successfully automate Caterpillar’s recently released R1700K underground loader.

The “K” Series represents the latest iteration of the company’s heavy equipment product range and boasts several advanced featured not previously accessible on the manufacturer’s machinery.

Recently, RCT successfully installed and commissioned its ControlMaster Guidance Automation solution onto a CAT R1700K underground loader in Kalgoorlie merely weeks after it was introduced into the Western Australian market.

Guidance Automation enables equipment operators to manage the Cat R1700K loaders from the safety of a ControlMaster Automation Centre located on the mine’s surface or in designated areas in the underground mine.

“RCT has a long history of successfully integrating with machinery developed by any OEM and this project is no different,” said RCT automation and control product manager Brendon Cullen. “Our technicians assessed the R1700K underground loader in our Kalgoorlie workshop and configured our automation solution to interface with the machine and utilise all of its functions. Machine operators can use Guidance Automation and operate the loaders in higher gears and access proportional braking to safely and efficiently carry out their work. Guidance Automation incorporates features such as autodig, autodump, bucket positioning and it can make use of the machine’s traction control if required. Going forward we will be able to commission ControlMaster Guidance Automation on the Cat R1700K loader on any mine site backed by technical support from our regional offices around the world.”

In 2019 RCT commissioned ControlMaster Guidance Automation onto Sandvik’s newly released “i” Series loader and previously installed ControlMaster Guidance Automation on a new Eprioc ST18 loader.

RCT will provide full technical assistance and ongoing after-sales support from its Kalgoorlie branch to regional mining companies which have purchased the Cat R1700K loader.