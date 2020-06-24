Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Industrial Vehicle Technology International
New solution brings convenience to GNSS users

By on Autonomous Vehicles

Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions, has announced the launch of AsteRx-m2 Sx OEM board. With this GNSS receiver Septentrio pioneers a novel approach to high-accuracy positioning.

Septentrio’s latest core GNSS technology is integrated with a sub-decimeter correction service enabling simple plug-and-play positioning solutions. High-accuracy positioning is available directly out of the box as GNSS corrections are automatically streamed to the receiver. This significantly simplifies the user’s GNSS receiver set-up process and eliminates completely the hassle of corrections service subscription and maintenance.

“This product marks a new step for GNSS technology towards convenience and ease-of-use,” said Danilo Sabbatini, product manager at Septentrio. “By integrating the correction service directly into the GNSS receiver we are removing the hassle of positioning service set-up and maintenance from the user. This means faster set-up times for our customers and worry-free, always-on high accuracy positioning throughout the receiver lifetime.”

AsteRx-m2 Sx is an efficient positioning solution for small robots, aerial drones and automation applications. Its optimized Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) means longer operation on a single battery charge and better value in the field. Advanced anti-jamming technology AIM+ ensures robust and reliable operation in challenging environments even in the presence of RF interference, which can be caused by illegal devices called “jammers”.

 

