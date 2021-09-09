New UK facility enables more accurate off-road emissions testing

UTAC has officially opened its all new 4WD Variable Temperature Emissions Chamber (VTEC) facility, allowing agricultural and off-highway vehicle engineers to conduct a wider range of powertrain tests with greater accuracy, at temperatures as low as -20°C. The facility is located at UTAC Millbrook in the UK.

The facility enables engineers to test the performance of agricultural and other off-highway vehicles with up to 20 tonnes axle weight and a simulated loading of up to 60 tonnes. It can facilitate testing of vehicles with a wheelbase up to eight metres. The facility offers more representative simulation of drive cycles and operation.

The capabilities of the new 4WD VTEC facility allow manufacturers of agricultural and off-highway vehicles to prove the thermal stability of a vehicle’s engine during operation under various ambient conditions. The facility is also fully equipped to measure the energy consumption and range of conventional, hybrid and electric vehicles. The facility is also able to support testing of hydrogen-fuelled vehicles reflecting the trends within the sector to embrace new powertrain solutions.

With the new VTEC 4WD’s double and tri-axle capability, engineers are able to offer a wide range of test types. It has a dedicated particulate matter (PM) filter weighing chamber. Its emissions system includes a carousel mechanism, which will allow the running of tests with multiple phases and with no limit on cycle duration.

“In the development of the all new 4WD VTEC facility our engineers have worked hard to ensure that the agricultural and off-highway sector has everything it needs to perform more accurate powertrain tests in a controlled environment” said Laurent Benoit, CEO at UTAC. “The introduction of this facility is an important step in ensuring that we remain at the leading edge of testing and development, now and in the coming decades, for heavy duty vehicles.”

UTAC’s new 4WD VTEC facility is open immediately and available for customer testing. To find out more and to view the full facility specification, visit https://www.millbrook.co.uk/4wd-vtec/