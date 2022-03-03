New John Deere Starfire 7000 eases entry to precision farming

John Deere’s new StarFireTM 7000 receiver enables an easy entry into precision farming. Without extra hardware, the receiver offers RTK accuracy of +/- 2.5 cm and customers will benefit from better satellite network coverage.

More farmers want to use the precision of RTK, but shy away from the greater initial investment. John Deere offers the new StarFireTM 7000 with a completely new correction signal – StarFireTM RTK. The new signal can be activated very easily by purchasing a renewable licence, with no investments in additional hardware or activations necessary.

With a pull-in time of fewer than 10 minutes, field work can start up to three times faster than before. Recorded field boundaries have a repeatability of at least five years, offering the possibility to create guidance lines and tramlines in the same place in subsequent crops. Field boundaries can be used beyond the season for highly precise and automatic switching on and off sprayer boom sections. This means John Deere is providing a better solution for the increasing use of precision farming.

Just like the previous models, the new receiver offers the free SF1 correction signal as standard and can be upgraded to Radio and Mobile RTK. The StarFireTM 7000 Receiver receives Galileo and BeiDou-Satellite signals in addition to GPS and GLONASS. This ensures a stronger signal strength at no additional cost, which is more independent of interference, such as shading by trees.

The receiver is available in both universal/transportable and integrated versions. The integrated version is built directly into the roof of the machine from the factory, while the universal receiver is suitable for flexible use. With the new practical handles on the sides, it can be moved from machine to machine or to an implement even easier. The receiver is compatible with new and existing machines and can therefore be used for the entire fleet.

To ensure that the universal receiver is less attractive for thieves, John Deere offers users set up a PIN code. The PIN code can be defined for two access levels, for example an administrator and an operator. Additional protection with a mechanical lockable kit is available, and the receiver can be removed after the job is done and be stored safely until the next use.

The new StarFireTM 7000 will be available to order with new Model Year 23 X-Series Combines as an integrated version. It will be available as a universal solution for retrofit in Winter 2022/23.