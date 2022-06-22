New Holland launches game-changing Crossover Harvesting combine

New Holland Agriculture has launched the CH7.70 combine, which introduces a brand-new, Crossover Harvesting concept that brings together outstanding Twin Rotor separation technology with the brand’s proven and renowned conventional threshing technology.

An overview presentation of the new machine is available HERE. It outlines the key highlights of the new combine, showing how it offers the best of both worlds.

The new Crossover Combine sets a new benchmark in capacity for mid-range combines, delivering outstanding grain and straw quality, and is equally at home in all crops and conditions. The highly fuel-efficient engine with patented HI-eSCR 2 technology for Stage V compliance, delivers high productivity with extremely low operating costs. This performance comes with the superior comfort of the Harvest Suite™ Deluxe cab.

“We designed the CH7.70 for professional arable farmers and contractors looking for a combine that delivers consistent, high performance in all conditions together with low cost of ownership,” said Lars Skjoldager Sørensen, crop harvesting product management. “The new CH7.70 combine brings to our customers all the benefits of 45 years of Twin Rotor separation excellence combined with our best threshing technology – best-in-class productivity, top grain and straw quality, crop-to-crop versatility and reliability with low operating costs. This unique concept heralds the new era of Crossover Harvesting by New Holland.”