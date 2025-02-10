New Holland introduces new TH6.26 compact telehandler

New Holland is elevating its telehandler range with the North American launch of its new TH6.26 compact telehandler.

“The TH6.26 represents our commitment to delivering a full line of telehandlers from New Holland,” says Lena Patton, North America product marketing manager for small tractors, telehandlers and loaders, New Holland. “With its compact design, superior lifting capabilities and advanced comfort features, this telehandler offers unmatched versatility and reliability for today’s demanding work environments.”

This latest addition to the TH Series is built to excel in a wide variety of environments. According to New Holland, its compact size and performance make it an indispensable tool for dairy and livestock farms, landscaping businesses and material handling operations to conduct tasks like stacking bales, loading feed, manure handling.

Boasting a narrow frame and low cab height of just 75 inches, the TH6.26 is ideal for navigating tight working environments like poultry houses. Despite its compact profile, the TH6.26 is made to handle heavy-duty tasks with ease, offering a maximum lift height of 19.7 feet (6 meters) and a lifting capacity of 5,732 pounds (2,600 kilograms).

Equipped with a fuel-efficient, Stage V/Tier 4 Final compliant 74hp, 4-cylinder engine, the TH6.26 provides reliable power for a wide range of agricultural and landscaping applications. The OEM says its hydrostatic transmission offers operators smooth, precise control with speeds that reach over 18 mph, while a variety of operator modes allow operators to customize performance for specific tasks to optimise both productivity and fuel economy.

At over 37 inches wide, key features of the TH6.26’s cab include all-round visibility with a large, wrap-around windshield and slim pillars, easy-to-use joystick control integrating key functions for smooth operation, and air conditioning, heat and an adjustable seat to keep operators comfortable in all climates.

According to New Holland, one of the cornerstones of the TH6.26 is the integrated features designed to simplify operation and reduce downtime. The telematics functionality on the TH6.26 can be specified to help owners track equipment location, performance and other critical operating parameters. It can do this alongside other connected New Holland machines in owners’ fleets via the New Holland FieldOps management app.

Contributing to the simplification of operation and reduction of downtime are features and design tangibles like an auto boom suspension system that minimises vibrations and enhances stability during transport, as well as a maintenance-friendly design with easy access to service points for efficient routine checks and reduced overall service time. Furthermore, a quick-attach coupler allows fast, tool-free attachment changes making it simple to switch between buckets, forks and other implements common to the full range of TH Series telehandlers.

Further standard features on the TH6.26 are constant-flow hydraulics and in-cab components that include push-button engine start and customizable controls with a touchscreen display for an instant view of operating data (engine, transmission and boom), operation of the bluetooth radio and control of work lights. Automotive-style controls are incorporated on the TH6.26 and comprise a multifunction steering column stalk for road light and wiper control. A rear-view camera is incorporated to further enhance safety and aid reversing and trailer-hitching. Externally, front, rear and boom-mounted LED work lights provide strong illumination at night and in un-lit buildings.