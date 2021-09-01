Massey Ferguson introduces new 5S tractor

Following last week’s announcement of the new 8S tractor series AGCO’s Massey Ferguson brand has announced a newly redesigned compact 5S tractor range, aimed at supporting livestock farmers and hay producers.

The 5S Series, available in three models ranging from 115 to 145 HP, is debuting this week at the 2021 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, 31 Aug – 2 Sept 2021, and will be available for order and delivery in 2022. The redesigned series delivers tremendous value and capabilities for hay and livestock producers.

“The superior maneuverability and versatility offered by the straightforward and dependable 5S makes this tractor the best choice for work on the farm, in the field or on the road,” says Darren Parker, vice president of Massey Ferguson North America,. “The 5S really blows the competition away with its high-performance driveline, high levels of comfort and wide choice of equipment and options. It can truly tackle any challenge or task on your farm.”

Built for ultimate comfort, the 5S is designed for straightforward operation, outstanding visibility and great power in any application. The series offers efficient drivelines to achieve higher productivity and promises to keep operating costs low, all while delivering more power and torque.

“With substantial power, maximum agility, well-engineered quality and a new distinct style, the 5S is a true utility player on the farm,” says Parker.

The 5S Series features an easy-to-access cab with large windows and a narrow, steep-nosed hood to provide superior visibility. Advanced ergonomics and a new armrest design put controls easily at hand, and new front axle suspension ensures a comfortable ride. A wide range of specifications available through Classic and Deluxe trims mean operators can choose the best option for their comfort and performance. An optional LED light package provides outstanding visibility for working at night.

The 5S Series features an AGCO Power, 4-cylinder, 4.4-liter engine that complies with Tier 4 Final emission rules using the compact All-in-One aftertreatment system. All models deliver more power and torque with reduced fuel and DEF consumption. An electronic wastegate turbocharger further improves performance and reduces emissions.

The 5S Series features proven transmission technology with either the Dyna-4 (16×16) or Dyna-6 (24×24) for seamless shifting. Super-Eco operation attains 25 mph at low 1,530 RPM, helping to significantly cut fuel consumption and increase driving comfort.

It is equipped to work faster with more implements, with a wide choice of hydraulic systems that offer open and closed center systems providing up to 15-29 gallons per minute of flow. Double up operations with the new front linkage design offering lift capacities up to 6,600 pounds while the stronger, rear linkage lifts up to 10,300 pounds.

The 5S combines great maneuverability and a choice of three hydraulic systems to provide exceptional pressure, flow and response. The series also provides ultimate visibility with its slim dashboard and narrow steep-nose hood. Left-hand Power Control lever changes direction, shifts speeds and selects neutral, while a choice of joysticks operate the loader, as well as change direction and speeds.