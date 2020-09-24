Massey Ferguson announces new family of premium compact tractors

Massey Ferguson has announces a new family of premium compact tractors, 1800M and 2800M Series, with five models ranging from 35 to 60 engine horsepower.

These new four-wheel-drive tractors build on Massey Ferguson’s reputation for nimble, versatile and reliable performance with new, advanced Iseki engines, styling and design updates, as well as comfort and convenience enhancements. The new 1800M and 2800M Series replace the 1700M Series compact tractors and are offered in both factory-installed cab and open-station ROPS models.

Featuring 1.83-litre, 3-cylinder Iseki diesel engines, the 1800M Series tractors are available in two models with 36.2 or 39.4 engine horsepower. The 2800M Series offers three 2.43-litre, four-cylinder Iseki-powered models, from 48.8 to 60.3 engine horsepower. These engines are turbocharged for responsive power, liquid-cooled for increased durability and standard-equipped with glow plugs for fast, reliable starting in frigid temperatures. Clean-burning Iseki engines meet Tier IV emissions standards and can be found in specialised equipment used worldwide in a broad range of demanding ag, turf and commercial applications.

“We are excited to introduce these new premium work horses to the growing compact market segment. The new turbocharged and liquid-cooled Iseki engines offer some of the very latest innovations in diesel engine design and meet the growing demand for cleaner-burning, fuel-efficient power. The next-generation M Series delivers a new level of powerful, reliable performance,” said Jeffrey Ratliff, AGCO tactical marketing manager.

The new M Series compact tractors also benefit from a fresh design with an updated hood, headlights and new decals, reflecting the look of larger Massey Ferguson utility and row-crop tractors. Operators can still count on the solid metal hood and fenders, which are stronger and less susceptible to damage than plastic hoods found on other compact tractors.

Choice of rugged gear or smooth hydrostatic transmissions

The M Series premium compacts are standard-equipped with the popular 12×12 power shuttle-shift transmission. This rugged mechanical-gear transmission provides a broad range of working and transport speeds. It’s ideal for jobs such as mowing or rotary tilling, where consistent working speeds must be maintained. And with the forward/reverse shuttle shift, no clutching is required. Located conveniently on the steering column, the power shuttle control lever provides smooth, easy direction changes ― ideal for loader work.

An optional 3-range hydrostatic transmission is also available. Simple, intuitive and easy to operate, it allows the operator to reach the speed needed for the job within each range without shifting gears. Dual foot-pedal controls make for quick and easy forward/reverse direction changes. Cruise control allows operators to set and maintain their preferred working or transport speed.

Premium comfort, convenience and control

The M Series compact tractors are available in both cab and open-station configurations. Along with tilt-steering and a flat, unobstructed platform, the open-station ROPS models now come with a new premium seat, providing greater support and comfort, which operators appreciate when working in rough conditions or over uneven terrain. A new thumb-controlled throttle ― also available on cab models ― lets operators quickly dial in the right engine rpm.

The standard cab models feature dual lockable, entry/exit doors, tilt steering and heating/air conditioning. An optional Deluxe Cab package is also available. Designed for high-hour users wanting greater comfort, convenience and less fatigue during long hours in the field or on the job site, the Deluxe Cab includes an air-ride seat, bright LED work lights, Bluetooth-ready radio with CD player, rear windshield defrost and a handy pull-down sun visor.

High-output, high-performance hydraulics

New M Series compact tractors offer up to 12.6 gpm hydraulic output, one of the highest in the compact class. The high-output system provides more responsive power at low engine speeds, allowing operators to throttle-back to reduce noise, while maintaining full steering and implement function.

All M Series compact tractors are standard-equipped with 540 rpm independent power takeoff (PTO), electro-hydraulic controlled for smooth engagement. A handy push-button switch mounted on the rear fender lets an operator engage or disengage the rear PTO from ground level, outside of the cab or operator platform. An optional 2,000-rpm mid-mount PTO also features electro-hydraulic engagement with the simple twist of a knob.

The 1835M, 1840M and 2850M Models offer a Cat. I rear 3-point hitch, while the 2855M and 2860M models are equipped with Cat. I and II 3-point hitch with 3,086-lb. lift capacity, providing compatibility with a wider range of attachments. M Series compact tractors can be equipped with dozens of implements and attachments, including the new Massey Ferguson FL Series loaders, CB backhoes and front-mounted snow blowers.

“The new M Series offer new developments and enhancements which meet the expanding needs of the compact tractor market,” Ratliff says. “Whether you’re a landscape contractor, municipality, hobby farmer with a few head of cattle or a property owner with big acres to work and even bigger plans, the new M Series offers a powerful, proven dependable choice ― sold and supported by a dealer network that really understands the small tractor business.”