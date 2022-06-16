J.W. Speaker releases new drop-in tractor headlight

J.W. Speaker Corporation has introduced the Model 93 5-in-1 functional, drop-in replacement headlight for tractors, RV’s, specialty vehicles and more.

The new LED light replaces standard 90mm headlights and integrates easily into OEM designs — offering 5-in-1 functionality for optimal versatility and cost savings.

The multi-function Model 93 combines high beam, low beam, front position, turn signal and daytime running light (DRL) performance in a stylish design surrounded by durable die-cast aluminium housing with sealed integrated connector. The LED meets the tough criteria for IP67 and IP69K certification for optimal protection against dust, water and other contaminants. In addition, it’s DOT and ECE compliant, making it the ideal LED for both on- and off-road enthusiasts around the globe.

“Our customers have been demanding for more functional drop-in lighting options – and the new Model 93 does just that – it sets a new standard for all-in-one convenience and performance,” said Tim Speaker, co-president at J.W. Speaker. “We’re most excited about how this new light will replace standard lighting. The Model 93 offers an incredible 5-in-1 functionality to enhance vehicle lighting.”

J.W. Speaker extended versatility to the Model 93’s mounting options. Customers can choose between industry-standard three-point mounting or single or double pedestal mounting brackets that position them at 90° for even more flexibility without compromising the integrity of the beam.