Fendt introduces new 900 Vario MT track tractors

Fendt has unveiled its new 900 Vario MT Series track tractors. Fresh to the expanding line for North America, the 900 Vario MT tractors deliver a high level of track tractor performance, ride comfort and operating efficiency, backed by a warranty that provides reliable uptime to ensure the work gets done.

“We’re excited to bring the Fendt track tractors to producers throughout North America,” says Tom Turner, strategic marketing manager at AGCO, the global brand within which Fendt sits. “The 900 Vario MT tractors exemplify Fendt’s legacy of reliability with the efficiency, ride comfort and power producers require to get big jobs done day after day.”

The Fendt 900 Vario MT is available in three models from 380 to 431 horsepower, powered by AGCO Power™ 9.8-liter diesel engines equipped with concentric air systems (CAS) for efficiency-enhancing cooling and enhanced engine life. The tractors feature the convenience and smooth, seamless speed control of the Fendt VarioDrive™ continuously variable transmission (CVT), combined with Fendt iD™ low-rev engine operating technology that delivers 1,500 foot-pounds of torque at 1,100 rpm, for maximum torque and great fuel efficiency.

Reliable uptime is a matter of Fendt pride

As with all Fendt products, the 900 Vario MT tractors are backed by the Gold Star Customer Care warranty and maintenance program to provide customers with reliable uptime. This warranty isn’t just a matter of pride; it is part of the Fendt legacy that began 400 years ago when the Fendt family began fabricating precision clocks that were each personally serviced and maintained.

The Fendt Gold Star Customer Care Plan is a commitment to uptime all the time. It also helps ensure exceptional resale value. The warranty provides three years or 3,000 hours of full machine coverage, including all scheduled routine maintenance and all other repairs, as required. In most cases, dealers have the parts needed to keep customers’ operations moving or will have them in less than 24 hours. Fendt dealers and their certified technicians use only the highest-caliber diagnostic tools. If the tractor can’t be repaired in 48 hours, Fendt Customer Care provides a loaner tractor.

Efficient operating power when it’s needed

Fendt 900 Vario MT tractors are designed to operate with optimum efficiency. All systems, including the hydraulics and 2-speed PTO, run at lower engine rpm for lower fuel costs and reduced engine wear.

The Fendt-exclusive dual-pump, dual-circuit hydraulic system delivers up to 116 gpm of hydraulic oil flow. This unique two-pump system allows operators to connect implements according to oil pressure and flow requirements, high or low. It keeps full capacity on reserve until the tractor is paired with an implement with high hydraulic demands or until the connected implement requires additional hydraulic power. The tractors also are available with a single hydraulic pump providing 58 gpm at 1700 rpm. Like other Fendt tractors, the 900 Vario MT has separate hydraulic oil reservoirs for the implement and vehicle hydraulic systems, preventing cross-contamination and extending the service interval to two years or 2,000 hours.

Optional flat-face hydraulic couplers are energy-efficient and easy to connect and operate at full pressure, with minimal oil leaks during coupling, keeping the tractor, the operator and the environment cleaner. Since the system is designed to maintain pressure, oil does not heat up as much and energy consumption for cooling is reduced.

Fendt 900 Vario MT tractors are equipped with a standard Category 3/4N three-point hitch with 19,000-pound lift capacity and a 2-speed 1000 and 1000E PTO shaft. The tractors offer standard gauge settings from 72 to 88 inches, wide-gauge settings of 72 to 120 inches and three track styles in six widths from 16 to 34 inches.

Three stages of suspension for exceptional ride comfort

AGCO’s patented Mobil-trac™ system (MTS), designed with a long wheelbase for more stability, is renowned for delivering power to the ground, setting the 900 Vario MT Series apart from other track tractors in the industry. The steel hardbar acts as a front axle, attaching to the forward point of the roller frame and providing up to 11 degrees of oscillation, to improve ride and minimize compaction.

“Operators receive a noticeably different level of ride comfort when operating the 900 Vario MT tractors, especially over terraces and rough field surfaces,” Turner says. “The Smart Ride™ system combines oscillating midwheels, hardbar suspension and cab suspension, giving operators great ride quality without sacrificing the in-field benefits of power, control and traction. The tractors also handle well at the maximum road speed of 25 mph, and ride comfort on the road is noticeably better than other track tractors.”

The oscillating midwheels contour to the ground over terraces and uneven surfaces, providing unmatched track-to-ground contact, improving performance and comfort.

The primary suspension has rugged coil springs and high-capacity shock absorbers for a more comfortable ride compared to hydro-pneumatic suspension systems. The two-point cab suspension system with increased suspension at the rear of the cab absorbs and dissipates the vibration from the ground through the rear axle.

Intuitive, 10.4-inch touchscreen for easier use

Engineered for operator convenience and productivity, the Fendt 900 VARIO MT tractors feature an easy-to-use 10.4-inch touchscreen Varioterminal that has an intuitive, smartphone feel. Using the Varioterminal, operators can easily manage all tractor settings and adjustments, plus monitor and control ISOBUS 11783-compatible implements, camera functions, field documentation, variable rate applications, guidance and wireless data transfer, and headland management. The Varioterminal, joystick, PTO controls and conveniently color-coded keypad put all tasks and functions within easy reach of the operator’s fingertips, for faster operation and less operator distraction and fatigue.

Cab offers comfort and productivity-boosting conveniences inside and out

Owners and operators will appreciate the fit and finish of the spacious, comfortable cabs as well as the many exterior features that bring comfort and convenience to the Fendt 900 Vario MT tractors. The cabs offer a variety of amenities, including an air-ride seat, larger instructor’s seat and Bluetooth capability.

An LED light package adds more lights at the rear of the tractor, positioned to provide a clear view of each end of a 24-row planter during late nights in the field. Porch lighting on the cab provides a safe view of the area for operators leaving the field after a long day, and the battery smart-disconnect automatically powers everything down for the night. The 900 Vario MT also has an integrated walk-around platform that provides secure, fast access for cleaning windows.

As a full-line equipment manufacturer with a broad portfolio of leading equipment brands, AGCO will continue to offer the Challenger MT700 and MT800 track tractors to meet the diverse needs of customers throughout North America.