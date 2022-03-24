CNH invests in advanced centre for precision agriculture

CNH Industrial announced today that it has opened a new engineering centre in Scottsdale, Arizona. This facility will support the rapid growth of the Company’s Raven precision agriculture technology business as it develops cutting-edge customer solutions. Developments in AI, autonomy, machine learning and data science will all be studied and advanced here.

In addition to the new Scottsdale location, CNH Industrial also intends to invest in the expansion of Raven’s existing Innovation Campus in Baltic, South Dakota, located minutes away from its Headquarters in Sioux Falls. These facility upgrades will provide more space and resources for customer-inspired engineering, testing and research.

The investments in Scottsdale and Baltic will bolster the Company’s engineering talent base, support the demand for innovative aftermarket solutions, and further Raven’s technology integration and advancements for the Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brand platforms.

“Our industries are undergoing a significant tech transformation and CNH Industrial wants to attract a growing talent pool of engineers and digitally-focused professionals that will shape this future,” said Kevin Barr, chief human resources officer, CNH Industrial. “Our new Scottsdale hub will be an attractive, dynamic and innovative workplace where we will accelerate progress in the digital, automation and autonomous spaces.”

These sites complement CNH Industrial’s current footprint in Arizona, which includes its nearby R&D facility in Casa Grande and proving grounds in Maricopa.