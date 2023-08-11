Claas releases nine new tractors

Under the motto ‘Get more done together’, Claas has unveiled three new model series comprising nine compact tractors from 75 to 103 hp.

Claas has significantly expanded its compact product range with the addition of these three new series. The tractors offer a host of different technical features relating to performance, power transmission, comfort and payload to suit different customer specifications and fields of application. The main customer segments are mixed and specialty crop farms as well as small-scale full- and part-time farms.

Ranging from a maximum output of 75 to 103 hp, fully mechanical 4-speed manual transmission to 5-speed powershift transmission with Revershift and Twinshift, from 30-inch rear wheels to 34-inch large wheels, from a gross vehicle weight of 5.1 to 6.0 t and from a cab with transmission tunnel to a comfortable command centre with flat cab floor.

ABOVE: the main customer segments for the three new series are mixed and specialty crop farms as well as small-scale full- and part-time farms

Development focused on four characteristics in particular: versatility, performance, comfort and reliability. While “reliability” carried equal weight in all three model series, versatility, performance and comfort differed significantly depending on the series.

Elios 200: get more done

The Elios 200 series incorporates four models with maximum output ranging from 75 to 103 hp. While the entry-level Elios 210 features familiar optics and is available as a platform or cab version with an overall height from 1.89 m (2.40 m with cab), the ELIOS 220, 230 and 240 have been remodelled and are available with cab only. The four-speed transmission can be ordered either as a purely mechanical version or with TWINSHIFT powershifting and REVERSHIFT reverser. The rear linkage has a lift capacity of 3.2 t and a gross vehicle weight of 5.1 t – with the rear axle standing on 30-inch wheels. This combination of features makes the ELIOS 200 ideal for simple tasks around the yard and in the shed – for repetitive logistics work with or without front loader and for light to moderately heavy draught work.

Elios 300: be comfortable

Unlike the ELIOS 200, the ELIOS 300 series starts at a maximum output of 85 hp and comprises three models. However, the main difference from the ELIOS 200 is the 5-speed transmission with TWINSHIFT powershifting and hydraulic REVERSHIFT reverser as standard. In addition, unlike the ELIOS 200, the cab floor is flat. The additional comfort provided by these features makes working with the ELIOS 300 even more of a pleasure, be it in the yard and shed or on grassland, fields, plantations and forests. Kerb weight starts at 3600 kg, while the minimum external width of 1.65 m and minimum height of 2.60 m enable the tractor to be used in plantations and older-style buildings. With a maximum track width of 2310 mm, the ELIOS 300 can also be used safely on uneven terrain and sloping ground. Claas can supply factory-fitted Trelleborg turf tyres (rear 600/55 R26.5, front 400/55 R22.5) on request to protect the soil and reduce tracks when driving over grassland in parks, riding arenas and sports grounds.

Axos 200: versatility

The AXOS 200 offers even more of everything, which means even more versatility overall. Two models with a maximum output of 92 and 103 hp complete this tractor segment from CLAAS right up to the ARION 400. In addition to a higher lift capacity and more payload than the ELIOS series, the AXOS 200 offers large rear wheels up to 34 inch. This makes it a sturdy, capable yet compact all-rounder that performs well even on challenging terrain in arable and vegetable crops or forestry. With a height of 2.62 m, it can also pass through low entrances and is astonishingly agile thanks to a minimum turning radius of 3.79 m.

ABOVE: maximum engine torque ranges from 334 to 406 Nm, depending on the model

Four-cylinder from FPT

All new tractors in the ELIOS 200, ELIOS 300 and AXOS 200 series derive their power from state-of-the-art FPT four-cylinder turbo engines with common-rail injection and Stage V emissions standard. The AXOS 200, ELIOS 300, and ELIOS 240, 230 and 220 work with the 3.6 l engine with 1800 bar injection pressure, wastegate turbocharger, intercooler and viscous fan, covering a performance range from 83 to 98 hp rated output at 2300 rpm and 85 to 103 hp maximum output at 2000 rpm. Maximum torque ranges from 334 to 406 Nm, depending on the model. Full engine torque is available across a wide speed range. In contrast, beneath the bonnet of the ELIOS 210 lies the 3.4 l model with 1600 bar injection pressure, intercooler and viscous fan which delivers 75 hp and up to 309 Nm.