Case IH unveils new 2025 Farmall C models

The next chapter in the legacy of Case IH’s Farmall tractors begins with the 2025 Farmall C models.

The 24-speed ActiveDrive 2 (Hi-Lo) transmission in all models ensures smoother shifting and exceptional control, while the increased hydraulic pump capacity of 82 l/min translates into faster loader cycle times and more efficient operations.

Additionally, the newly introduced ActiveClutch feature allows the tractor to be held on the brake pedal without requiring the clutch, making it ideal for front loader applications.

From the 90C to the 120C, farmers will experience a new level of control, efficiency, and comfort, all while benefitting from precision technologies once reserved for larger, more advanced machines.

A six-post cab offers superior visibility, while the repositioned exhaust maintains the open, unobstructed view farmers have come to appreciate. Further enhancing the operator experience are the newly installed LED lights, which ensure clear vision during early mornings, late nights, or long road journeys between fields.

The increased diesel capacity of 130 litres allows for longer operation times, while the new tank design provides greater ground clearance. The modernised digital instrumentation and adaptive lighting in the cab create an intuitive, high-tech environment that feels as advanced as it performs.

With optional factory-fitted telematics available in standard and advanced packages, farmers can now benefit from real-time geo-location, machine monitoring, and wireless file transfer—technology that puts vital operational data at their fingertips, whether in the cab or remotely on a mobile device.

This precision is further enhanced with the availability of hydraulic auto guidance, powered by the Case IH Pro 1200 monitor and Case IH VectorPro receiver. This system ensures centimetre-level accuracy, reducing overlap and improving efficiency, even in the most complex field layouts.

Case IH has engineered a suite of intelligent headland management solutions, streamlining operations so farmers can focus more on their fields and less on machinery adjustments.

The Auto PTO feature automatically engages and disengages during headland turns, making transitions smoother and less labour-intensive.

Paired with the Auto Differential Lock, which disengages the front and rear differentials when the rear lift is raised and re-engages them when lowered, the system provides seamless operation during headland manoeuvres, minimising soil disruption and increasing efficiency. The newly designed front PTO, now equipped with a wet clutch, offers quieter and more efficient operation.

An increased gross vehicle weight of 7,000kg and an upgraded rear lift capacity of 4.7 tons mean heavier implements can be utilised, providing greater versatility. Larger rear tires (up to 540/65 R38) further improve traction and flotation, helping to minimise soil compaction and enhance yield potential.

The 2025 Farmall C models will make their first appearance at the Sommet de l’Élevage in France (1-4 October), followed by a full European launch at EIMA International in Bologna, Italy (6-10 November). Further developments across other models in the Farmall C lineup will follow in 2025.