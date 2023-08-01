Case IH releases redesigned long wheelbase tractor series

In the most significant revision since the introduction of Puma tractors 15 years ago, Case IH has released a full line of redesigned Puma AFS Connect CVXDrive 185-260 and Multicontroller 185-220 powershift long wheelbase tractors.

Made in Austria, they feature a larger, quieter cab, customisable functions, integral AFS Connect telematics, more power and a bigger footprint. The flagship Puma AFS Connect 260 CVXDrive was previewed at the 2022 SIMA and EIMA shows.

Cab enhancements at the heart of upgrades

In addition to the now-established front-end styling with enhanced lighting, one of the most visible changes on the new Puma AFS Connect tractors is a new cab design. This provides 8% more volume, giving the operator more head and leg room and additional storage. One of the most significant upgrades is reduced internal noise levels of 66 decibels, among the lowest in the sector, matched by an interior which features premium automotive-style trim. There is 11% more glass area for enhanced vision and safety, and a windscreen wiper providing up to 240° of coverage.

To match comfort with control, a new Multicontroller armrest on both Multicontroller (with 19-speed PowerDrive full powershift) and CVXDrive (with CVX continuously-variable transmission) models now incorporates more features, many customisable. It incorporates a turn-and-press encoder dial that can be used if preferred as an alternative to swiping the new 12in AFS Pro 1200 touchscreen for display navigation and feature selection. Through the terminal, the CVX transmission and front axle suspension responses can be configured, and LED-lit remote valve paddles assigned according to preference. Operation of the AFS 1200 is supplemented by hot key quick-access buttons. A semi-active hydraulic cab suspension, adjustable to individual preferences or changing terrain, further boosts ride quality and comfort, while optional Case IH Advanced Vehicle Suspension (AVS) enhances this further by integrating the semi-active cab suspension, rear hitch and front axle suspension, co-ordinating them via software that reacts instantly to changing surfaces.

Via the AFS Pro 1200 touchscreen terminal, operators can set up and control AccuGuide guidance, make tractor and ISOBUS implement settings, and set up AFS Connect telematics to record and transfer operating data to the MyCaseIH online portal and allow remote machine monitoring/support by owners and, with permission, dealers. Five years’ AFS Connect subscription is standard.

Puma AFS Connect models are also available with Tractor Implement Management (TIM), which extends the ISOBUS links with compatible equipment by allowing the implement to automatically adjust the tractor’s speed and steering according to the workload, such as swath density when working with a baler.

Proven drivelines now with custom possibilities

The new Puma tractors combine a compact 2.88m wheelbase with rated power outputs of 180-220hp (Multicontroller models) and 180-260hp (CVXDrive models). Maximum respective figures with Power Management boost are 224-260hp and 224-302hp. There is up to 11% more power, 15% more fuel tank volume, and 18% more contact area from larger tyre options.

Stage V 6.7-litre FPT NEF six-cylinder engines in Puma AFS Connect tractors produce a maximum 1,250Nm torque at 1,500rpm on the largest model, with up to 11% more power across the range. Engine service interval has been extended to 750 hours. On CVX models, larger, stronger axles permit a gross vehicle weight of up to 15,000kg and allow fitment of up to 2.05m rear tyres (710/70 R42), increasing footprint by up to 18% for more traction and flotation. On 50kph models, top speed is attainable at 1,550rpm to minimise fuel consumption from the 15% larger fuel tank, which holds 470 litres of diesel and 54 litres of DEF, for up to three hours’ extra work. The new tank moulding incorporates toolbox and stowage space, and adjacent is an integral five-litre hand-washing tank.

A new combination of added-value telemetry services grouped to encompass all aspects of service support is now available for Case IH Puma tractors. Key features of Safeguard Connect, which complements AFS Connect telemetry, include extended Safeguard warranty, pre-season inspection, dealer remote support, Max Service 24/7 back-up, AFS Connect subscription and full operator training.