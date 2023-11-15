AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: The John Deere stand in under 5 mins… inc. automous tractor

John Deere’s Chris Wiltshire takes iVT on a whistle-stop tour of the OEM’s giant stand at Agritechnica 2023, including its autonomous tractor, new self-propelled sprayer, and precision farming tech, including the European launch of the See & Spray system. Plus, there’s a clip from a speech by John Deere’s new president for agriculture Deanna M Kovar.
