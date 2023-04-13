AGCO and Bosch BASF Smart Farming announce spraying JV

AGCO Corporation has announced that together with Bosch BASF Smart Farming it will integrate and commercialise Smart Spraying technology on Fendt Rogator sprayers, and jointly develop additional, new features.

AGCO and Bosch BASF Smart Farming started the first trials of Bosch BASF Smart Farming’s innovative Smart Spraying Solution back in 2021. These will deliver optimal herbicide savings without compromising weed control and will enable targeted spraying during day and night-time conditions.

In addition to targeted spraying, the system will deliver integrated digital tools to turn the application data into actionable insights and improve yields and efficiency for farmers. Herbicide savings are delivered through sophisticated sensoring, automated sensitivity thresholds, access to Bosch BASF Smart Farming’s pest identification technology, and the use of Fendt Rogator’s robust application platform. AGCO will offer the system in the Americas and Europe starting in 2024.

Farmers will also be able to benefit from customised agronomic recommendations and reliable documentation within the same solution. The system will offer an end-to-end user experience through AGCO on-board and off-board controls and Bosch BASF Smart Farming’s integrated digital platform from xarvio Digital Farming Solutions, with insights into the data gathered during the application.

Supported crops currently include corn, soy, cotton, canola, sunflower, and sugarbeet, with capabilities for more crops such as small grains being added over time.

“The progress we have made with Bosch BASF Smart Farming in developing a sustainable solution that maintains productivity while improving profitability and delivering clean fields with maximum savings is an excellent example of AGCO’s farmer focus,” said Seth Crawford, Precision Ag & Digital, AGCO. “We look forward to our further collaboration with Bosch BASF Smart Farming as we work together to bring this solution to farmers and custom applicators around the world.”

“What makes our system unique is the combination of superior precision, digital tools and the agronomic expertise. With a 24/7 application capability, we create exceptional green-on-green and green-on-brown performance. This type of precision agronomics offering is a breakthrough to support farmers with less impact and higher yields,” said Matt Leininger, CEO North America, Bosch BASF Smart Farming.