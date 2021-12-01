New Holland unveils unique straddle tractor concept with Pininfarina

New Holland Agriculture, part of CNH Industrial, has unvield a new concept tractor for the wine industry at SITEVI 2021, the international wine and fruit production exhibition, taking place this week in Montpellier, France (30 Nov – 2 Dec).

The innovative straddle tractor concept, specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of the narrow vineyards typical of the premium wine growing regions such as Champagne, Médoc and Burgundy. These operations produce high-quality, high-value wines from grapes grown in rows less than one and a half meter wide, often on steep slopes and on small vineyards. In these conditions, grapes are picked by hand and most of the vine maintenance work is done by means of a tractor travelling overhead the rows.

To develop the vehicle, New Holland partnered with Pininfarina, opening a new era for the narrowest vineyards. Pininfarina developed a futuristic design around a high-comfort, high-safety cab, and ready for the electric traction accordingly to the New Holland Clean Energy Leader strategy.

The design of the front of the machine combines function with style. Inspired by the shape of a champagne flute – tall, wide at the top and tapering down at the bottom – it is a reference to the premium wine growers that are its main customer base. This shape, together with wraparound glass, provides the operator with exceptional visibility on the vines and all around. The overall exterior design stands out for the flowing and dynamic automotive-inspired lines. The exposed frame confers a sporty look. The shape of the cab, angled in the direction of travel, adds to the vehicle’s dynamism.

The interior, easily accessible thanks to the large single door and rotating seat, offers a supremely comfortable environment. The use of wood contributes to the cab’s plush, luxurious feel, and links again to the customer’s business linking to the wood of wine barrels.

“Our ground-breaking straddle tractor concept offers a glimpse into the future that premium wine growers with narrow, high-value vineyards can aspire to,” says Carlo Lambro, New Holland brand president. “It is the result of New Holland’s long history of excellence in vineyards across the world, combined with the inspired innovation of legendary design house Pininfarina. It is testament to New Holland’s constant striving to develop new solutions to meet the most specialised needs of our customers, and foretells a further expansion of our extensive offering – the widest in the industry.”

Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service group, supreme expression of automotive styling and an established reality in industrial and experience design, architecture, nautical and mobility beyond automotive.

“We have worked as a joint team with New Holland to conceive the straddle tractor, a concept capable of offering a completely new experience,” says Kevin Rice, Pininfarina chief creative officer. “We have leveraged our skills gained in more than 90 years of car design combining a unique and distinctive style and top-level performance, keeping always the human experience at the center. In New Holland, we have found a partner who shares our values ​​and our innovation-oriented approach; we are confident that the new concept will be able to mark the future direction for this sector.”