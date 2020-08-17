Exclusive new articulating genset truck concept revealed

Legendary designer Jon Pope has shared his new hydrogen-powered genset concept truck exclusively with iVT International.

“I needed a way to charge my 210 electric bulldozer,” says Pope, referring to his entry for iVT’s 2021 Design Challenge and featured below alongside his genset truck.

“So I came up with my AGT (articulating genset truck) unit. The hydrogen powered genset and super capacitors are used to charge up the bulldozer.”

The design is based on his electric ADT featured in iVT’s 2020 annual. The 2021 annual is out next week.