Grammer making centre console ‘float’

It is a central element of the modern lounge architecture in the BMW iX: the free-standing center console, which Grammer developed together with BMW Group designers and interior experts as a partner from the very beginning. To place the focus on people even more firmly than ever before, the design of BMW’s new all-electric technology carrier was developed from the inside out.

Rear passengers in particular enjoy the greatest advantage of the new concept: an enormous increase in legroom thanks to the absence of the center tunnel and a center console that appears to be floating above the flat floor.

“Its free-standing design supports the generous spatial effect perfectly,” said Jürgen Gerl, president division automotive at Grammer AG. “At the same time it meets the heightened safety requirements resulting from the modified connection to the vehicle floor.”

Above: the generation E-centre console by Grammer is free-standing design supports the generous spatial effect in the BMW iX. Rear passengers enjoy an enormous increase in legroom

Another new priority is the acoustic behavior of the interior components for Generation E. Gerl: “We have consistently designed the center console with noise reduction in mind. This applies to moving functional parts such as lids or cupholder springs as well as to non-visible assemblies inside the center console.” In the air ducts for heating and air conditioning, for example, Grammer has pursued a flow- and vibration-optimized design and used suitable materials to prevent air noise.

In terms of equipment, the BMW iX center console leaves nothing to be desired with a 12V socket, double USB socket as well as a wireless charging interface plus ample stowage space and shelves as well as numerous options for the surface covering. A sustainable approach has always been at the forefront for the two long-standing partners BMW Group and Grammer. Among other things, this is reflected in the use of recycled plastics and consistent lightweight construction to save weight and – with a view to the range of the e-vehicle – energy. With clever solutions down to the last detail: for example, the lighting of the storage compartment under the armrest is only activated when the butterfly lid is opened.