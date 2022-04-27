Multi-Wing acquires Fabrika Special Motors

Multi-Wing Group, a leader in designing and manufacturing flexible and modular axial fans, has acquired its long-term partner Fabrika Special Motors, which until now has been part of the electric motors company Fabrika.

Multi-Wing Group is a plus 400 employee business headquartered in Vedbæk, Denmark with 20+ worldwide locations. The integration of Fabrika Special Motors will be an important lever in the build-up of a strong electrical motor competency centre to the benefit of both future customers and legacy Fabrika Special Motors and Multi-Wing customers.

Above: the Multi-Wing SMARTPACK fan solution

“We are extremely pleased to have Fabrika Special Motors join our team,” said Jesper Bernhoft, CEO of Multi-Wing Group. “They have a track-record of expertise that is second to none and we know that we can quickly build a strong team together, enabling us to deliver modular, flexible solutions to our global customers.”

The ambition with this new set-up is to accelerate the supply of complete fan pack solutions and ensure world class technical support to global customers. The high-end solutions offered to the customers will be adaptable to customers’ needs and best-in-class when it comes to energy-efficiency.

Above: Multi-Wing’s fans are ideal for use in the off-highway industry

“We are very pleased to join Multi-Wing Group, and now be colleagues with the experienced and inspiring team,” said Jens Amdisen, seller Fabrika Special Motors A/S. “It will be a pleasure to help global customers with even better and more efficient fan solutions in the future.”