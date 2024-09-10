Toyota introduces swarm automation storage

For companies that need to increase storage space and optimise their use of manpower, Toyota Material Handling Europe now offers swarm automation storage – a complete automated solution based on the combination of three components.

The concept offers aisle-free storage density, up to 80% denser than selective racking, at a much lower cost compared to alternative high-density solutions, and the flexibility to fit into existing available space, with optional scalability if more storage or higher throughput are required.

This automated storage and retrieval system combines three components, namely the proven Toyota radioshuttle and high-density storage system, working with the company’s RAE automated reach truck, and controlled by Toyota’s T-ONE warehouse execution system that interacts with the user’s own warehouse management software.

Size and structure of the storage system are flexible as it can be configured to maximise use of available space, and the number of shuttles and AGFs (automated guided forklifts) can be scaled according to operational demands.

This storage solution is principally designed for storing palletised loads. These loads are transported by the shuttle unit(s) through storage channels within the specially designed racking system.

Loads are fed into the system by the automated reach truck(s), that also moves the shuttle unit(s) between different channels. The storage system can be configured to suit the application, providing FIFO (first in, first out) or LIFO (last in, first out) scheduling.

The system is ideal for different storage needs like a finished goods warehouse in manufacturing or to hold replenishment inventory for picking stations. Other typical storage and handling requirements come with high volumes of stock in bulk storage or when allocating valuable extra space for buffer storage at inbound and outbound areas.

Among the many benefits, flexibility is an important characteristic. Being adaptable to the available space, the storage system can also be built on a higher level of the facility, providing clear working space below.

All three system components are proven, which guarantees reliable operations and optimal use of manpower. With a simple easy-to-integrate control system, automation also stands for safety and accuracy, eliminating the risk of damage or injury.

Furthermore, the storage solution offers significant cost benefits by eliminating driver expenses, reducing damage through precise handling, saving energy with even movement, optimising space utilisation. Overall, a cost-effective solution compared to alternatives.

“We see many companies that want to increase the use of their available space. Automation is an increasingly popular route for our customers to take, given the current challenges on the labour market. So, combining these key products into an off-the-shelf solution simply makes sense,” explains Jose Gener, vice president sales and marketing.