Leica Geosystems partners with Xwatch to enhance job site safety for excavators

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, has announced an integration partnership with Xwatch Safety Solutions Ltd, a UK based manufacturer for safety solutions, to transform jobsite safety by interconnecting excavator height control and slew control with Leica Geosystems 2D and 3D machine control and safety awareness solutions.

Heavy construction consistently ranks in the top three industries worldwide for serious injuries and fatalities. Whether you’re operating heavy equipment or working around the machinery, keeping everyone alert on the jobsite helps to eliminate accidents. Addressing these risks and helping prevent incidents on construction sites, constituted the primary motivation behind the integration of the Leica iCON safety awareness solution portfolio with the Xwatch XW series of safety systems.

Xwatch brings years of experience to solve problems using a fresh new attitude. With their XW series, Xwatch revolutionises the safety market, with height control, slew control and rated capacity indication (RCI). The Xwatch safety systems monitor machine height and slew movement and are designed to accurately restrict movement using ‘feather touch’ proportional hydraulic control. An operator can limit the excavator’s height and side boundaries thereby defining a working zone to increase safety around the machine. The Xwatch product range offers a cost-effective solution with products based on the latest hardware technology within the automation sector.

“We are delighted with this partnership between Leica Geosystems and Xwatch Safety Solutions. The integration of our XW series directly into Leica Geosystems MC1 ecosystem is a global first and a true revolution in safety,” says Dan Leaney, Director of Sales and Operation for Xwatch Safety Solutions Ltd.

“Through the integration of our Leica PA80 with Xwatch XW series we aim to provide solutions that protect assets and infrastructure but most importantly allow people to always see their families after a hard day’s work,” concludes Brad Mullis, Product Manager for Safety Awareness Solutions at Leica Geosystems.