Bonfiglioli’s online platform offers brand-new features

Bonfiglioli’s new online platform Mosaico has gone live with a greater effectiveness and a better usability due to a wider range of features. Comprehensive e-procurement system Mosaico now includes additional functions that make it an even more valuable tool for Bonfiglioli customers to find the right product for their needs.

The new version of Mosaico is fully integrated with Bonfiglioli ERP and offers users greater flexibility and reliability thanks to a multi-device interface. Essentially, there are four new features: The integration of a product selector, an extensive search function, configuration support and a ticketing system with status. With the help of these new features, the user experience is significantly improved and it saves a lot of time due to faster configuration.

In addition, the new version incorporates common terminology, making it easy for users who are not technically oriented or have no previous experience with Bonfiglioli products to find their way around. Users have immediate access to all required up to date technical information like datasheet and drawings (2D, 3D and quoted version), and this around the clock, 365 days a year.

The new Mosaico version will guarantee even closer contact with Bonfiglioli’s customers.