Strategic partnership agreed between SIKO and STW

SIKO and Sensor-Technik Wiedemann (STW) have agreed a strategic partnership with the aim of further opening up the market for mobile machinery with joint solutions that are based on individual strengths. Customers benefit from the cooperation by having access to complete systems ranging from measurement technology through to automation and cloud-based concepts.

The strategic partnership is the natural extension of a strong, long-standing cooperation and creates the basis for joint developments and coordination of the respective product portfolios. STW offers solutions for the mobile machinery market ranging from sensors, controllers and human-machine interfaces to networking, data management and cloud connections. SIKO is a specialist for robust and innovative measuring technology for a wide range of measuring tasks, such as length, angle and speed measurement.

At the sales level, joint marketing activities are planned on the basis of the eco-system concept. In addition, joint development projects are in the works. These will optimally combine the expertise of both companies in order to form products and solutions that bring plenty of customer benefits. This includes the expansion of the modular sensor system for mobile hydraulics with new or extended features, as well as the provision of functionally safe systems.

“With this partnership, we are bundling the skills of both companies and creating the basis for optimal cooperation as a foundation for groundbreaking project and customer solutions,” said Mathias Roth, head of the mobile automation business unit. “Especially when it comes to position sensor technology, digitalisation and automation, we see great shared opportunities on the horizon.”

Quote from Hans Wiedemann, Director Channel Partner Management:

“We look forward to an even closer cooperation with SIKO. Together with SIKO solutions, our broad portfolio offers our customers worldwide access to universal solutions that make system integration significantly easier.”