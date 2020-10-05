Bonfiglioli presents new EVOX platform

Italian drive specialist Bonfiglioli has announced its new geared motor platform that sets an innovative approach for the geared motor market.

Thanks to an enhanced modularity concept, EVOX represents a step forward for Bonfiglioli’s product range, with solutions for a wide spectrum of applications. The uncompromised selection of commercial components, the broad use of gear grinding processes, and specific “low noise” gear design make EVOX a benchmark product in terms of reliability and efficiency.

The first products of the EVOX geared motor platform are the new Helical In-Line Gearmotor CP combined with the new Asynchronous IE3/NEMA premium high efficiency electric motors. The synergies between these two new concepts create an efficient, strong, small and simple gearmotor ecosystem. The in-line gear units will be first released in 6 different sizes: 55, 100, 200, 335, 500, 650 Nm with motor power between 0.12 and 15 kW IE3.

The EVOX Platform is characterised by a new simple and clean design, suitable for any application environment featured by optional C3/C4 surface protection or by ATEX rating (explosion proof protection).

The EVOX CP gear unit is ideal also for higher precision demanding applications, thanks to the reduced backlash configuration available in the standard catalogue. EVOX CP also helps eliminate any customer experienced friction, thanks to an innovative lubrication concept that allows the gear motor to be used in any mounting position, thus overcoming the need of changing oil level and oil plugs configuration. This will give our customers the freedom and flexibility to use the product in any orientation.

The geared motors will be available both in compact and IEC flanged versions, allowing customers to choose between a standardised motor and a dimensionally optimised configuration. BXN motor, the IEC standard, and MXN motor, the compact version, share most of the configuration and options, including dynamic brake, incremental and absolute encoders, thermal sensors and switches. The new standard motor terminal box is shaped with its 9 PIN connectors, for up to 8 different voltages at 50Hz or 60Hz power supply with a single winding, making it suitable for the EU, US, Indian and Australian market. Further 6 windings cover the rest of the world.

Bonfiglioli research and development team designed the entire EVOX platform to enable condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, both sensored and sensorless. During the development of the EVOX CP gearmotor, a complete mathematical model relating thermal behaviors of the gearmotors to the electrical variables has been developed. This will enable effective sensorless condition monitoring and predictive maintenance directly managed by our AxiaVert Inverters acting as an edge computer.

In the near future, the EVOX Platform will include other product range extensions.