New dates announced for LAMMA 2021

Following recent UK government announcements and the general uncertainties surrounding Covid-19, LAMMA, the UK’s leading agricultural machinery equipment and service show, will now be held on 25-26th May 2021, moving from its traditional January slot.

Commenting on the decision, Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, group events director at AgriBriefing said: “The LAMMA show is a key part of the industry calendar, and we have seen an amazing amount of support from all our loyal exhibitors throughout this year.

“We know how much everyone wants the show to take place; we’ve had record advance bookings with more exhibitors being signed up, even in the last few weeks, and lots of interest from visitors to attend. However, pushing on with a January show under the current circumstances does not feel like the right thing to do.

“This has not been an easy decision but listening to the wishes of visitors, exhibitors and sponsors, this will provide the best opportunity to ensure that everyone gets the experience and the value they have come to expect from LAMMA.”