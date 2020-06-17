New display offers next level of automation and productivity

TTControl, a leading provider of high-end control systems, rugged operator interfaces and IoT solutions for mobile machines, has announced the global product launch of Vision 3.

This latest display generation by TTControl is designed to be in the centre of complex vehicle system architectures due to its extensive set of interfaces. It combines a 12″ touchscreen, highest robustness, slim design, high CPU performance with a very short boot-time. It intuitively presents comprehensive data from multiple vehicle sources such as sensors, actuators and hydraulic subsystems. Additionally, it displays information from the vehicle’s surroundings received by camera, radar or lidar technology.

“Vision 3 can be integrated into an existing powerful vehicle architecture. It allows a high versatility for state-of-the-art machine functions and paves the way for future innovative applications”, said Benjamin Bergmayr, product manager HMI at TTControl. “Demand for intuitive user interfaces is growing to support machine operators during daily work with assistance systems and increasingly automated machine functions. Easy-to-use graphical applications and video streams can be visualised on the powerful display to guide and train operators to improve worksite safety and machine productivity.”

Since the first presentation of Vision 3 at the bauma 2019 international trade fair in Munich, feedback of prototype users has been implemented to now launch a mature and state-of-the-art product tailored for the high requirements of a global customer base in the off-highway industry.

Highly versatile for a multitude of off-highway applications

The rugged operator interface Vision 3 allows highly versatile and powerful machinery system architectures for OEMs. It offers an extensive set of interfaces and suits a multitude of use cases. Agricultural machines in the field often work in parallel with and close to each other. By enabling up to four simultaneous camera streams, Vision 3 helps to substantially extend the operator’s view, increasing safety and efficiency in the working process. For example, an excavator operator can be supported by accurate visualisation of the exact positioning of the excavator’s arm and bucket, thus enabling him to trench or plane the ground more effectively.

Future-proof display

Vision 3 comes in the variants Vision 312 and Vision 312Plus and offers highest CPU performance with a single or quad-core NXP i.MX6 processor with up to 1 GHz and up to 2 GB DDR2 RAM. An advanced cooling concept ensures uncompromised peak performance, even in the harsh environment of off-highway machinery. Besides a 100BASE-T1 (BroadR-Reach) or a 100BASE-TX (Standard Ethernet) interface, Vision 3 also offers up to 4 CAN interfaces, one of which is ISOBUS-compliant. A powerful graphical multimedia processor and an integrated loudspeaker allow for advanced operator support with animated design and audio-visual warnings. Vision 3 allows a multitude of cabin designs – it can be mounted in portrait or landscape format as well as on a RAM-mount for flexible operator usage. The capacitive multi-touch screen with 1280×800 pixel resolution and up to 1000 cd/m² luminance is optically bonded to ensure perfect sunlight readability and can be operated with gloves. The housing is IP65 sealed and withstands extreme temperatures, shocks and vibrations due to its robust aluminum housing.

Vision 3 is the latest enhancement of TTControl’s sophisticated display portfolio consisting of the HY-eVision², featuring a 10″ and a 7″ display version and the Vision 305s, with a 5″ display.