Advanced Cat Grade technologies expanded to 6- to 10-tonne mini hydraulic excavators

Caterpillar is to offer Cat Grade technologies as an aftermarket option to owners of Cat next generation mini hydraulic excavators in the 6- to 10-ton class range.

Available through Cat and Sitech dealers, owners can equip the excavators with Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D. The field kit’s modular components facilitate quick installation, while the technology seamlessly integrates into the Cat next generation excavator electronics infrastructure.

Both aftermarket grade technologies mirror the capabilities of larger Caterpillar excavators operating Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or 3D systems, allowing the equipment to reach target grade quickly. A separate, 254-mm (10-in) high-resolution touchscreen monitor allows operators to conveniently view, create and work site designs inside the cab. Automatics deliver simple, single-joystick control over the stick and bucket to maintain grade and avoid overcutting and undercutting.

Cat Grade with Advanced 2D uses on-board processors and fast-response sensors to deliver real-time bucket tip and elevation guidance on the touchscreen monitor. This technology gives operators the ability to create and work to basic site designs, while grade design edits can easily be made from the operator’s seat. Field installation of the technology includes the hardware, sensors and dedicated monitor for grade plan creation, editing and viewing.

Using GPS and GLONASS systems to pinpoint the excavator’s exact location, Cat Grade with 3D allows multiple machines to grade to complex jobsite designs. The monitor shows bucket position throughout the full range of the digging motion, while height and depth audio alerts indicate when desired grade has been reached to protect from overcutting or undercutting. Beyond the hardware and sensors, including monitor, required for Grade with Advanced 2D, installation of Grade with 3D also requires GNSS receivers and antennas.

Beneficial in a range of applications including sewer and septic work, digging footings and flat pad home development, Cat Grade technologies help operators reduce the number of passes and shortens the time it takes to complete cuts. They improve grade quality and consistency for operators of all experience levels and can extend the workday by aiding work in limited visibility situations. Saving costs associated with time, labor, fuel and material consumption, Cat Grade technologies allow companies to reach target grade quickly and lower overall operating costs at the jobsite.