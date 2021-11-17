AGCO brands collect seven 2022 AE50 awards

AGCO Corporation has landed seven AE50 Awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) for 2022, including two for its vehicles.

Each year, ASABE selects only 50 products from the agricultural, food and biological industries to recognize for remarkable innovation, significant engineering advancement, and impact on their markets. This year’s recognition marks another very impressive performance for AGCO, with the awards being shared by three of the company’s brands: Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Precision Planting.

The two vehicles that won awards were the Fendt 300 Vario Series Tractor and the Massey Ferguson 8S Tractor.

“The AE50 Awards are among our industry’s highest achievements and AGCO is very proud to be honored again this year with ASABE’s recognition,” said Brad Arnold, senior vice president, product management at AGCO. “While these awards span multiple AGCO brands, they represent a singular dedication to the farmer-first focus that guides every brand and employee at AGCO. These high quality, smart solutions are designed to provide exceptional outcomes for our customers and enable more sustainable, efficient, and profitable operations.”

The AE50 Award programme is sponsored by Resource, the membership publication of ASABE, to emphasize the role of new and redesigned products and systems in bringing advanced technology to the marketplace. The awards will be presented during ASABE’s Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference (AETC) in February 2022.

The Fendt 300 Vario Series Tractor consolidates the proven innovations and features of Fendt’s higher-horsepower offerings into an expanded wheeled tractor product line in North America. The Fendt 300 Vario is characterized by its thoughtful design down to the last detail. This latest generation includes four models ranging from 100 to 132 rated hp in the three configurations from Power and Profi up to Profi+. The fourth generation Vario features the all-new smart power-boost concept Fendt DynamicPerformance (DP) on the Fendt 314 Vario which provides up to 10 rated hp more power on demand. Superior driving and working comfort were first in mind when designing this platform. The system guarantees maximum ride comfort and ease of use with its new optional VisioPlus™ cab, the FendtONE™ operator’s station, the self-levelling suspended front axle, cab suspension, Fendt Cargo loaders and a variety of Fendt Smart Farming solutions. Like all Fendt products, the new Fendt 300 Vario series is supported with the Fendt Gold Star Customer Care program, a 3-year or 3,000-hour full machine warranty that includes all scheduled maintenance, a loaner guarantee, and five years of Fendt Connect.

The Massey Ferguson 8S Series Tractor (6 models, 205 – 305 max engine hp) was designed with significant “Voice of the Customer” input and represents a transformation in the brand’s tractor history. The 8S includes several brand-new features, hydraulic and cooling improvements, and an aggressive styling scheme that all Massey Ferguson tractors will soon adopt. The 8S is available in two transmission options: The dual-clutch Dyna E-Power™, provides smooth shifting and speed changes with no torque interruption and superior power transfer to the ground, and the Dyna-VT™, a proven CVT that allows operators to select the exact speed and engine RPM needed for the job at hand. The Protect-U™ design maximizes separation between the cab and hood, leading to freer flow of fresh air to the engine and considerably quieter operating conditions in the cab. The cab is brand new down to the frame and sports a color and shape reminiscent of vintage Massey Ferguson tractors. The customer interface is highly intuitive and simple to use and is a great example of how the 8S embodies two key themes of the Massey Ferguson brand: Straightforward and Dependable.