Rokbak articulated haulers make first public appearance

Following the launch of the Rokbak brand, the new RA30 and RA40 articulated haulers have made their UK debut, catching the eyes of visitors to the Balmoral Show in Northern Ireland and Molson Group’s open days in England.

While the first Rokbak RA30 and RA40 units are now being delivered to international markets, the machines have also been doing the rounds at public events in the UK.

Northern Ireland dealer Sleator Plant brought an RA30 to the Balmoral Show, Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, near Belfast this September. With the new Rokbak hauler taking pride of place, Sleator Plant won an award for Best Trade Stand.

“Since the launch of the new brand took place virtually, for many UK customers, it was their first opportunity to catch a glimpse of the rock-solid haulers in person – and they were not disappointed,” said Kenny Price, regional sales manager for EMEA at Rokbak. “The striking new name and colour are hard to miss, while the hefty build embodies Rokbak’s commitment to never letting a customer down.”

Rokbak dealer for Great Britain Molson Group also introduced customers to the new articulated haulers at its open days in Bristol, this October. The dealer has invested more than £3 million in its Avonmouth depot over the last two years and was keen to show off the exciting additions to its product portfolio alongside its state-of-the-art service facilities.

Molson Group placed a static RA30 and RA40 for customers to walk around at its site, as well as giving live demonstrations of the RA30 at a local quarry.

Molson Group is one of the largest independent new and used equipment dealers in the UK with 13 strategically positioned locations, millions of pounds worth of parts and more than 70 fully trained service engineers. Molson Group’s customer-focused approach tallies perfectly with Rokbak’s promise to have customers’ back no matter what.

“The feedback from our customers and dealers so far has been absolutely incredible – we couldn’t be happier with the support we’ve received from them,” said Jacqueline Reid, product manager at Rokbak. “As Covid restrictions ease around the world, we’re looking forward to attending other events in Asia and North America so that even more customers can get to know the Rokbak brand and experience the impressive capabilities of our most efficient and productive haulers to date.”