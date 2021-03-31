Sinoboom extends partnership with Discover Battery

Access equipment manufacturer Sinoboom has extended its partnership with Discover Battery to supply its range of boom, scissor and vertical lifts with Discover’s non-spillable Dry Cell AGM batteries as standard.

Discover has been supplying batteries for Sinoboom’s platforms within Asian since 2018, however, following the recent launch of Sinoboom’s subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Australia, they will now be fitted as standard across all markets.

The new partnership also extends to Sinoboom’s latest addition of environmentally friendly platforms launched at bauma China last November. This will see Discover providing batteries for the new 40ft 1218RE electric rough terrain scissor lift as well as the 60ft electric AB18EJ and hybrid AB18HJ articulating boom lifts. The use of Discover batteries in the diesel/electric AB18HJ, for example, will help provide lower emissions, reduce fuel consumption by more than 30%, while also providing up to a week’s operation from a single charge.

“We’ve been really impressed with the performance and reliability of Discover batteries and are keen for our customers in Europe and the rest of the world to now benefit from reduced maintenance and lifetime costs,” says Sinoboom president, Susan Xu. “We are committed to providing our customers with high quality products which combine advanced technologies with a user-friendly design and feel Discover’s batteries fit perfectly with this philosophy.”

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Sinoboom and for the trust shown in our products,” says Alexander Marotz, Discover Battery product and business development manager for Europe. “We are continually working with OEMs, rental companies and end users to ensure our Dry Cell battery technology not only contributes towards sustainability ambitions but also improves total cost of ownership and overall user experience.”

The partnership with Sinoboom follows the expansion of Discover’s European operation last year. Its sales and service network is now strategically positioned throughout 10 countries, while its team of Regional Product Business Managers is also able to provide quick and local support. The company is now perfectly positioned to provide increased levels of technical and customer support to Sinoboom’s European subsidiary going forward.