Wacker Neuson maintains revenue growth

The Wacker Neuson Group maintained its growth in 2022. Despite the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and the resulting increase in pressure on the economic environment over the course of the year, the group was able to continue on its growth path. Revenue once again increased significantly year-on-year by 20.7 percent to EUR 2,252.4 million.

Revenue in Europe region increased to EUR 1,709.9 million, representing growth of 15.7 percent. Revenues were thus once again at a record level. In addition to the home market of Germany, the main revenue drivers included the major construction machinery markets of France and the UK. The latter again showed high demand for the innovative dual-view dumper.

However, the Eastern European countries and most of the Northern European countries also recorded double-digit growth. The markets of Southern Europe did not perform as strongly on average, but still showed a pleasing overall trend, having grown disproportionately in the previous year in the aftermath of the first waves of the pandemic. Business with compact equipment for the agricultural sector under the Kramer and Weidemann brands remained dynamic. After the products of the two manufacturers had already been in high demand in the previous year, revenue rose again by 30.9 percent to EUR 456.0 million (2021: EUR 348.4 million).

In the Americas region, revenue in 2022 increased particularly significantly by 39.7 percent to EUR 459.1 million, almost returning to their pre-COVID 19 pandemic level of around EUR 460 million. Demand in the North American market developed positively across all sales channels, driven by high end-customer demand for new equipment and rental machines. As part of the diversification of the sales strategy, Wacker Neuson was able to attract additional authorized dealers in North America in 2022. Once again, business in Canada developed particularly well.

“Against the backdrop of generally difficult conditions, we can be very satisfied with our business performance in 2022,” said Dr. Karl Tragl, CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group. “A significant rise in inflation, driven by rising material prices, increasing personnel costs and rising energy costs, combined with ongoing problems in supply chains and the imponderables surrounding the Ukraine war have placed numerous obstacles in the way of our day-to-day business, which we have successfully overcome. Important strategic projects, such as the integration of the Enar Group, the significant expansion of our production capacities and a new factory construction in Serbia, were consistently driven forward by us in 2022 and secure the future viability and success of our Group.”

The Asia-Pacific region also developed dynamically, contributing a total of EUR 83.4 million to Group revenue with growth of 38.8 percent (2021: EUR 60.1 million). As in the previous year, growth in the region was largely driven by business development in Australia. Here, the dealer network was expanded, the focus on independent rental companies sharpened, and the product portfolio adapted to local needs.