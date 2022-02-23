Yale enhances lithium-ion range with Sunlight Li.ON Force batteries

Yale Europe Materials Handling is enhancing its lithium-ion range with batteries provided by Sunlight Group, one of the world’s top manufacturers of industrial and advanced energy storage solutions.

Sunlight Group boasts over 12 years of research and development in lithium chemistry. Yale will offer Sunlight Li.ON FORCE batteries as a solution for selected warehouse and electric counterbalance trucks, enabling its customers to select the best battery technology to suit their applications.

The move marks a deepening relationship between the two companies. Sunlight Group has previously provided lead-acid batteries for Yale products.

“Thanks to the success of our collaboration, Sunlight Group has become a trusted partner of Yale, helping us to deliver efficient and productive solutions for our customers,” said Marcus Rosenkranz, area business director for Eastern Europe at Yale. “We’re excited for the next era of our working relationship, which will see Yale offer Sunlight Li.ON Force power solutions in our product line-up.”

Powering productivity

Sunlight Li.ON Force batteries are well suited for intensive and/or multiple shift applications. For industries where clean operations are a must, such as food, beverage and pharmaceutical, Yale products fitted with Sunlight Li.ON Force batteries are free of gaseous emissions with no risk of acid spillage.

A single battery can replace multiple lead-acid batteries, meaning customers can benefit from fast opportunity charging during breaks and shift changes. Areas previously needed for battery change can be repurposed as additional working or storage space.

The robust Sunlight Li.ON Force batteries are maintenance-free with long life cycles. With no battery exchange required, Yale lithium-ion products offer more uptime as well as reduced running costs. The charging efficiency of lithium-ion batteries is at over 90% – greater than lead-acid options.

“Our Sunlight Li.ON Force batteries are the most innovative and revolutionary Smart Battery Solution in the market,” said Dimitris Panagiotou, Sunlight group sales director. “Our values align closely with those of Yale, and we are excited to continue our successful partnership moving forward. Yale customers will reap the benefits of our lithium-ion technology, which has been honed and refined over many years of intensive research.”