Clark presents new low-lift pallet trucks with lithium-ion technology

Following the successful market launch of the WPio12 electric hand pallet trucks with lithium-Ion battery, Clark is now presenting further warehouse equipment with Li-Ion battery.

The WPio20 low-lift pallet truck designed as a pedestrian pallet truck and the PPXsio20 low-lift pallet truck with folding driver’s platform are the first to be presented. Two further battery-powered low-lift trucks with load capacities of 1,500 and 1,800 kg will follow in the course of the year.

The low-lift pallet trucks of the WPio series are designed for the transport of all kinds of goods over short distances in goods distribution, production or warehouses. Thanks to the long-lasting and powerful Li-Ion battery and the purely electric lifting and lowering, the operator can move heavy loads ergonomically and efficiently with the trucks without much physical effort. Even in confined spaces, such as storage areas or sales rooms in industry, trade and logistics, the compactly designed trucks score points with their good maneuverability. Due to their low tare weight, the low-lift pallet trucks also prove their worth on lorries. And on the ramp as well, the trucks prove their ability thanks to their good climbing ability.

WPio20 – compact power house

The low-lift pallet truck with the model designation WPio20 has a load capacity of 2,000 kg and is designed for tougher applications. With a battery capacity of 48 volts at 30 Ah, this truck has the highest available power to make load handling easy. When the tiller is released, the low-lift truck brakes automatically. The L2 dimension (length including fork crown) of the WPio20 is 423 mm.

The overall width is only 645 mm and the turning radius only 1,428 mm. The WPio20 is therefore also extremely compact and ideally suited for use in confined working areas and for transport on lorries. Its own weight is only 250 kg. The WPio20 has a user-friendly tiller with integrated Smart Display and the controls are positioned within easy reach for both right-handed and left-handed operators. The truck is started via Smart Key.

WPio18 – powerful all-rounder

The WPio18 is equipped with a 48 Volt (20 Ah) Li-Ion battery. With a maximum load capacity of 1,800 kg and a driving speed of 5 km/h, the vehicle is ideal for transporting medium-heavy loads. For a high degree of safety during use, this vehicle also brakes automatically when the tiller is released. With an L2 dimension of only 400 mm and a turning radius of 1,390 mm, the WPio18 also has a compact design and is ideally suited for applications in confined spaces.

Due to its low tare weight of only 160 kg, this low-lift pallet truck is also ideal for transport on lorries. The user-friendly tiller arm with its easy-grip positioning of the controls, for both right-handed and left-handed operators, allows the vehicle to be operated ergonomically. The Smart Display integrated in the tiller informs the operator about all important driving parameters, such as battery level, operating hours, driving program, display of error codes and battery management. The truck is started via Smart Key, so that the vehicle is protected against unauthorised access.

WPio15 – speedy entry-level model

The WPio15, with a maximum load capacity of 1,500 kg and a driving speed of 4.5 km/h, is the entry-level model in this vehicle segment. The pallet truck is equipped with a 24 Volt (30 Ah) Li-Ion battery and transports light loads reliably and safely. The user-friendly tiller can also be operated intuitively by both right- and left-handed operators. To ensure safety at all times, the truck brakes automatically when the tiller is released. Optimally adjusted, lateral support rollers improve stability when cornering. The L2 dimension as well as the turning radius correspond to the values of the WPio18. This also predestines the WPio15 for the application in confined spaces and for lorry transport – its own weight is only 150 kg.

Low lift truck PPXsio20 with foldable operator platform

The PPXsio20 has a load capacity of 2,000 kg and is equipped with a 24 Volt (210 Ah) Li-Ion battery. The compact low-lift pallet truck with foldable driver’s platform is especially designed for loading and unloading lorries, transporting loads over long distances and order picking a wide variety of goods. The truck is also suitable for loading and unloading lorries via ramps. The maintenance-free, encapsulated 2.5 kW three-phase traction motor with a maximum speed of 12 km/h and the powerful 2.2 kW lift motor ensure maximum efficiency when lifting and lowering loads. Thanks to the Lithium-Ion battery technology and the possibility of effective interim charging, the truck achieves optimum battery life even in demanding applications. The ergonomic controls can be operated intuitively and without fatigue by both right- and left-handed users. The all-electric power steering is particularly smooth and allows precise and safe maneuvering in confined spaces. The automatic reduction of the travel speed as well as support rollers also ensure safe cornering. The driver’s platform has good suspension and guarantees vibration-free operation so that the driver can concentrate on his work. The rounded fork tips ensure rapid threading into the pallet and thus contribute to a high turnover of goods.

Maintenance-free and durable Li-Ion technology

With the WPio series and PPXsio20, the operator benefits from all the advantages of Li-Ion technology. The high energy density of the battery enables high driving performance and long operating times. With the WPio series, the user can choose between two battery charging variants.

The trucks have an internal charger and can be connected to any 230-volt socket to charge the battery using the plug on the charger. Pause times, for example, can be used for intermediate charging without any problems – without limiting the service life. It should only be noted that the vehicle with integrated charger is not operational during the charging process. The second battery charging variant is ideal for increasing the service life of the vehicles.

As an option, handy exchangeable batteries weighing only 14 kg are available for the WPio series. These can be used to extend the operating time. The exchange battery from the external charger can be replaced in seconds by the empty battery in the truck, which can then be charged in the charger. The PPXsio20, on the other hand, has the battery installed in the truck and is charged by an external charger.