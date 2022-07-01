VIDEO: iVT Expo in Cologne exceeds expectations

This week’s second-ever iVT Expo in Cologne has been deemed a great success by organisers, exhibitors and attendees alike. Since its first edition in 2019, the event has doubled in size, with over 160 exhibitors and 90 speakers at this year’s event.

“Exhibitors seemed extremely happy with the expo, we have many major names here as well as significant key players already on board for next year,” said Ram Seira, event director. “Post-pandemic people are clearly hungry for face-to-face events. Once again iVT Expo has shown itself to be an excellent place to do business. It’s great to be back.”

The successful exhibition was boosted by a well-received conference programme which was divided into three tracks: Autonomous, Electric and Cab Design. One particular highlight was Interact Analysis’ senior research director Alistair Hayfield’s presentation on the future of off highway vehicles. By 2040 Hayfield predicts nearly all machine sizes will be electric including their hydraulics, that automation will drive down labour demands as well as the presence of and demand for cabs.

ABOVE: Alistair Hayfield of Interact Analysis engaging in debate at iVT Expo

“”We also look forward to our inaugural Chicago iVT Expo – it’s already bigger than this year’s event – which itself has more than doubled in size since its previous outing,” said Seira. “We look forward to seeing you either in Chicago, or next year back here in Cologne.”