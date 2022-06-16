Case to exhibit 12 new machines at Hillhead

Case Construction’s stand at this month’s Hillhead exhibition will feature a line-up of 20 machines, including 12 machines from its recently launched E-Series Excavator and D-Series Mini Excavator Range. Several excavators including the mighty CX750D, will be in action in the quarry.

The impressive line-up includes the CX250E, CX210E, CX130E from its new E-Series crawler excavator range and the CX12D, CX19D, CX25D, CX35D, CX50D, CX65TR and CX15EV electric from the newly launched D-Series Mini-Excavator range. The line-up will also include an 590SV backhoe loader and 721G and 821G wheel loaders, both launched in 2021, and a SR210 skid steer.

Other excavators in action at the quarry include the CX300E and CX250E, along with the 921G wheel loader.

Hillhead will be taking place 21-23 June 2022 and is celebrating 40 years as a quarrying, construction and recycling exhibition. Held in a quarry near the attractive village of Buxton, the event is the largest exhibition of it’s kind in the world with three days of live demonstrations, with over 600 exhibitors and thousands of products on display.