CNH Industrial investigated over claims of illegal emissions

Authorities in Europe have raided the offices of CNH Industrial over claims some engines produced illegal levels of emissions. The action concerns alleged use of so-called ‘defeat devices’ to mask vehicles’ diesel pollution output.

CNH Industrial confirmed that a number of the group’s offices in Europe were visited by investigators in the context of a request for assistance by magistrates in Germany. The company immediately made itself available to the officials, providing its full cooperation. CNH Industrial is examining the relevant documentation in order to properly address any requests that the magistrates may have.

CNH Industrial (CNH) is controlled by Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family.